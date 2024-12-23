Cuban President salutes Foreign Service anniversary

In his profile on the social network X, the president ratified the country’s confidence in their work, and conveyed deep recognition for a meritorious and effective service record, which fills the people with pride and exalts the name of Cuba in every corner of the world.

Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez also celebrated the date on X and recalled that during these years Cuban diplomacy has defended the Homeland, the Revolution and Socialism with commitment, discipline and unity.

We congratulate all those who have contributed to the legacy of Minrex, he said. The Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs was established by Decree of the Revolutionary Government, replacing the Ministry of State, a department created at the time of the first American occupation.

Its mission is to propose, and once approved, to execute the foreign policy of the State and the Government, and to monitor its compliance. (Take from Prensa Latina)