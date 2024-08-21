Cuban president reiterates denunciation of Israel’s massacre in Gaza

The day when the future generations ask why we did not stop the Holocaust, we will not have a dignified and reasonable answer, he noted in his message.

On Tuesday, the general director of the Government Information Office in Gaza, Ismail Al-Thawabta, explained that among the population murdered “in a clear and massive manner” were 16,480 minors.

He noted that of that number, 115 were born and died during the conflict, and in total 35 died as a result of hunger and malnutrition, a situation that affects about 3,500 of them throughout the coastal enclave.

The official pointed out that more than 17,000 children live without their parents or without one of them because they were murdered by the Israeli military.

Recently, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) warned about the serious humanitarian situation that is affecting the civilian population in Gaza. (Take from Prensa Latina)