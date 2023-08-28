Cuban President directs extreme care in face of heavy rains

lunes, agosto 28, 2023
Windhoek, Aug 28.- The President of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel, called to pay maximum attention to the information and guidelines of the Civil Defense in view of the forecasts of heavy rainfall related to a tropical depression.
The Head of State, who is on an official visit to Namibia, alerted on the social network X (previously Twitter) that all precautions are few when the soil is saturated.

We are closely following the news about the tropical depression that should cause heavy rains in the west of the country, the president of the Caribbean nation said on the platform.

This Saturday, the National Civil Defense Staff issued an early warning due to the evolution of the meteorological situation and directed compliance with the indications given by the local authorities, as well as the rules of conduct established to avoid loss of human life. He also indicated paying attention to the experiences left by the recent hydrometeorological events that occurred on the island, as well as the protection of the population and the resources of the economy.

According to the Forecast Center of the Institute of Meteorology, tropical depression 10 maintains maximum sustained winds of 55 kilometers per hour with higher gusts.

The central pressure dropped slightly to 1001 hectoPascal and has moved slowly south at only 7 kilometers per hour.

In the Caribbean nation, rainfall is registered mainly over the provinces of Pinar del Río and Artemisa, and the special municipality of Isla de la Juventud, which should continue and increase in the rest of the western region during the day.

In the next 12 to 24 hours this organism will continue to move slowly, gaining a little more organization and intensity and could become a tropical storm. (Take the Prensa Latina)

