Cuban President arrives in Italy

Rome, Jun 20.- Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel arrived yesterday at Leonardo da Vinci airport in this city, where he was received by Italian Foreign Ministry authorities.
The Cuban head of state will meet tomorrow with Pope Francis, and his work agenda also includes a meeting with the Italian president, Sergio Mattarella, and with the general director of the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization, QU Dongyu.

As part of his European tour, Díaz-Canel will visit Serbia, and will participate as President of the G77 + China in the Summit for a new Global Financial Pact to be held in Paris on June 22-23.

Yesterday on his departure from Havana, the president was bidden farewell at the José Martí International Airport by the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution, Raúl Castro, and other high Cuban authorities. (Taken from Prensa Latina)

