Cuban President arrives in Italy

As part of his European tour, Díaz-Canel will visit Serbia, and will participate as President of the G77 + China in the Summit for a new Global Financial Pact to be held in Paris on June 22-23.

Yesterday on his departure from Havana, the president was bidden farewell at the José Martí International Airport by the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution, Raúl Castro, and other high Cuban authorities. (Taken from Prensa Latina)