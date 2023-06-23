Cuban President and UN Secretary General meet in France

Paris, Jun 22.- The president of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel, and the secretary general of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres met today in Paris during the summit for a New Global Financial Pact.

Cuba’s Presidency published on social networks images of the meeting, which took place at the Palais Brongniart (Palais de la Bourse in Paris), where the forum will be held until tomorrow.

The French head of state, Emmanuel Macron, invited Diaz-Canel, who chairs the Group of 77 plus China, and Guterres.

The summit seeks to reach a consensus that will lead to a better understanding of the situation in the region. (Taken from Prensa Latina)