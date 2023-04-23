domingo, abril 23, 2023
Lo último:

Radio Santa Cruz

Radio Santa Cruz

news 

Cuban party leader kicks off visit to China

Editor Web Radio Santa Cruz , , , , , , , , ,
Beijing, Apr 23.- Roberto Morales, a member of the Political Bureau and Secretary of Organization of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC), started a visit to China on Sunday as part of an Asian tour.
Morales, who is heading a Cuban delegation, is expected to meet with authorities of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and the Government, and exchange experiences on the processes of socialist construction.

According to reports, this trip will be another opportunity to promote political talks at the highest level and contribute to the continuous development of economic, trade, financial, and cooperation relations.

Sun Yeli, a spokesperson for the 20th CPC National Congress, told Prensa Latina in October 2022 that his organization grants great importance to promoting and maintaining communication with other Marxist-oriented parties, such as the PCC.

“Through the exchanges of theories and policies, we jointly explore the paths of development in light of our respective national conditions and how to adapt Marxism to the national context and the needs of our time,” the Chinese official stressed at the time.

(Taken from Prensa Latina)

También te puede gustar

[:es]Spaniards Claim U.S. Blockade Against Cuba to Cease[:]

Redacción Digital

[:es]Honey Exports Grow in Cuban Province[:]

Redacción Digital

Cultural Dialogue on Cuba in Paris