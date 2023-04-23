Cuban party leader kicks off visit to China

According to reports, this trip will be another opportunity to promote political talks at the highest level and contribute to the continuous development of economic, trade, financial, and cooperation relations.

Sun Yeli, a spokesperson for the 20th CPC National Congress, told Prensa Latina in October 2022 that his organization grants great importance to promoting and maintaining communication with other Marxist-oriented parties, such as the PCC.

“Through the exchanges of theories and policies, we jointly explore the paths of development in light of our respective national conditions and how to adapt Marxism to the national context and the needs of our time,” the Chinese official stressed at the time.

(Taken from Prensa Latina)