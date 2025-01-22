Cuban Government: Trump’s measures seek to undermine our sovereignty

“The decision to reestablish the iron-clad economic war measures against Cuba, which his predecessor eliminated only days before, is a demonstration of the aggressiveness of US imperialism against the sovereignty, peace and well-being of the Cuban population,” stressed a statement from the island’s government.

The text pointed out that the unilateral relisting of Cuba as a state sponsoring terrorism shows an absolute disregard for the truth.

“This comes as no surprise, though”, the statement indicated, recalling the warning from the local Ministry of Foreign Affairs on January 14, about the possibility that his country would be put back in the arbitrary list.

Back then, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs warned “that the government of that country could reverse in the future the measures adopted today, as has happened on other occasions and as a sign of the lack of legitimacy, ethics, consistency and reason of its conduct against Cuba.”

It also pointed out that “American politicians do not usually stop to find justifications” (…) “that is the way that country is ruled.”

In the statement released on Tuesday, the Revolutionary Government denounced that Trump interpreted his coming to power as the crowning of an emperor, whose ambitions include the conquest of Canada, the usurpation of Greenland, the change of name of the Gulf of Mexico and the dispossession of the Panamanians of their canal.

The statement went on to notice that the new American president is associated with the groups and politicians who have made aggression against Cuba a way of life, have profited for decades from the anti-Cuban business and today share the intoxication of the new president.

The Cuban authorities asserted that all of them shared a high responsibility for Cuba’s difficult economic situation and the increase in the migratory flow from Cuba to the United States.

“This new act of aggression by the United States government against the Cuban people shows, once again, the true, cruel, merciless objective of these and so many other measures of siege and suffocation, which are applied against Cuba for the purpose of domination,” the statement indicated. To Cuba, this is a reaction of impotence in the face of the inability to bend the will of the island and in the face of the respect, sympathy and support that the Revolution arouses among the peoples of the world.

The document ratified that Cuba will not deviate from the socialist path, “from the effort to recover the economy, to promote the greatest solidarity, creativity, talent, spirit of work, and to defend as an impregnable bastion the freedom, independence, sovereignty and the privilege of building a future without foreign interference.”

The government voiced gratitude to the multiple expressions of support and solidarity received from all parts of the world; In particular, governments, Cubans living abroad, parliaments, political, religious and social organizations, and political figures from the United States and other countries.