Cuban FM praises full resumption of visa services at U.S. embassy
Havana, Jan 5.- Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez on Wednesday considered the full immigrant resumption of visa processing at the U.S. embassy in Havana as a necessary and correct step.
In another tweet, Rodríguez stressed that as long as the hostile US blockade continues the pressure measures and the US-Mexico border privileged treatment, “it will be so hard to considerably mitigate the irregular migration flow.”
The U.S. embassy in Havana informed past November that the immigrant visa processing would be resumed in Cuba on this date.
(Taken from Prensa Latina)