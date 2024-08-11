Cuban FM condemns Israeli Government’s genocidal statements

Rodriguez rejected the stance of Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who affirmed that “starving two million Palestinians in Gaza would be justified and moral.”

Those comments “appalled” United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk, for whom that statement incites hatred against innocent civilians, media reported on Saturday, another day marked by Israel’s deadly bombing of a Gaza school.

Turk’s office called on Israeli authorities to monitor public officials whose statements on the ongoing conflict in Gaza may promote war crimes.

The Israeli minister’s statements raised alarms just when his country’s military forces launched a new airstrike on a school in Gaza, leaving more than 100 dead and dozens injured, in the latest episode of the Israeli regime’s indiscriminate bombardment of Palestinian civilian infrastructure.

The Cuban authorities maintain their firm position of systematic rejection of the war in that nation occupied by Israel and reaffirm that the Government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is committing genocide against the Palestinian people.(Take from Prensa Latina)