Cuban doctors in Italy help Calabria’s health system

On December 28, 51 Cuban health professionals arrived in that southern Italian locality, part of the almost 500 specialists who will provide their services in Calabrian hospitals in the coming months, as part of an initiative which, according to Occhiuto, could be ‘a model also for other regions’ where they are needed.

Occhiuto, who also serves as health commissioner, clarified that this program ‘is an exceptional but fundamental emergency tool’ and said that the Cuban specialists ‘will have a one-year contract’ and will be assigned to the hospitals of Locri, Polistena, Gioia Tauro and Melito Porto Salvo.

(Taken from Prensa Latina)