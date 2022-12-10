Cuban communists to debate on economic and social situation

The PCC´s main topic in present and future of the nation is part of the strategy passed during the Plenary Session of the National Committee of the UJC, held recently, and shows the importance for the leadership of the PCC to the leading.

The PCC Plenary Session was attended by members of the Political Bureau, the Secretariat of the Central Committee, 108 of the 113 PCC members, as well as by Commanders Jose Ramon Machado Ventura and Ramiro Valdes Menendez.

The PCC previously reported on its website the debates will address key issues for Cuban society based on the agreements reached at its 8th Congress, held in 2021, and the assessment of insufficiencies and difficulties.

In this regard, the agreements reached in the previous Plenary Session, held in April 2022, and the work of the Political Bureau in that same period will be assessed, as well as the party’s actions to tackle the difficult economic, political and social situation Cuba is going through, amid the tightening of the U.S. blockade imposed on Cuba for over 60 years.

