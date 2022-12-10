sábado, diciembre 10, 2022
Lo último:

Radio Santa Cruz

Radio Santa Cruz

news 

Cuban communists to debate on economic and social situation

Editor Web RadioSantaCruz , , , , , , ,
Havana, Dec 10.- The 5th Plenary Session of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) began on Friday focusing on the country´s economic plight and the vanguard role of its members ahead of hardships.
The meeting, to be held through coming Saturday, is chaired by the PCC´s First Secretary and Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel, which includes the report of its Political Bureau and the discussion of the strategy for the Improvement of the Young Communist League.

The PCC´s main topic in present and future of the nation is part of the strategy passed during the Plenary Session of the National Committee of the UJC, held recently, and shows the importance for the leadership of the PCC to the leading.

The PCC Plenary Session was attended by members of the Political Bureau, the Secretariat of the Central Committee, 108 of the 113 PCC members, as well as by Commanders Jose Ramon Machado Ventura and Ramiro Valdes Menendez.

The PCC previously reported on its website the debates will address key issues for Cuban society based on the agreements reached at its 8th Congress, held in 2021, and the assessment of insufficiencies and difficulties.

In this regard, the agreements reached in the previous Plenary Session, held in April 2022, and the work of the Political Bureau in that same period will be assessed, as well as the party’s actions to tackle the difficult economic, political and social situation Cuba is going through, amid the tightening of the U.S. blockade imposed on Cuba for over 60 years.

(Taken from Prensa Latina)

También te puede gustar

South Africans Charged with Illegal Kidney Transplants

Caricature Exhibit for Cuban Five to Open in Egypt

Díaz-Canel reaffirms will for dialogue between Cuba and United States

Editor Web RadioSantaCruz