Cuba welcomes Saudi Arabia’s initiatives against climate change

Havana, Apr 16.- Cuba’s Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez welcomed the initiatives presented by Saudi Arabia to confront climate change.

On Twitter, the foreign minister assured that those projects promote regional cooperation in this endeavor.

Since March 27, the Middle Eastern nation presented Green Saudi Arabia and A Green Middle East, environmental cooperation initiatives aligned with the global goals set by experts to fight against climate change.

According to the Saudi Arabian ambassador in this capital, this is the largest reforestation plan in the world. The first foresees the planting of 10 billion trees in the country in 2021, a continuation of an effort that in the last four years saw the natural reserves grow from four to more than 14 percent of the national territory, the representative told Prensa Latina.

Meanwhile, the second initiative proposes the planting of 50 billion trees in the region.

‘For this great endeavor, we have the support of the Gulf Cooperation Council, friendly countries and international organizations,’ the diplomat set out.