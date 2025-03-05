Cuba seeks to improve legal advice

Díaz-Canel stressed at the meeting the importance of achieving a correct application of the approved laws, both those of higher rank and those complementary.

According to the newspaper Granma, ¨the president specified there should be no delays between the approved laws and their publication in the Official Gazette of the Republic, and urged integration with all the universities in the country, as part of the collective work.”

At the meeting, it was revealed that the Ministry of Justice has set specific objectives for this year: improving the ministry’s management system, increasing legislative training, as well as the quality of the provision of legal services and advancing the digital transformation strategy.

It is also immersed in the implementation and development of the Government Program to correct distortions and boost the economy.

In this regard, the Prime Minister emphasized the role of legal assurance in the government strategy, while describing as key the need to strengthen legal advice throughout the economy.

The head of Government highlighted that the digital transformation in the portfolio has a positive impact on the population and referred to the impact of the Ministry of Justice in raising legal culture among economic actors.

For his part, the Minister of Justice, Oscar Silvera, highlighted that 2024 was a year of great effort and improvement of the work system and strengthening of institutionality within the institution itself. (Take from Prensa Latina)