Cuba resumes national transportation as Covid-19 comes under control

Havana, Nov 3.- Cuba will gradually restart as interprovincial passenger transportation, amid a favorable scenario as Covid-19 has come under control and progress of the vaccination campaign against the illness.

Since October 25, tickets for buses and trains, as well as maritime services between Havana and Isla de la Juventud special municipality, have been for sale.

According to information provided by the Ministry of Transportation, railroad service resume operations with a departure every four days from Havana (west) to the eastern provinces of Santiago de Cuba, Holguin, Guantanamo and Bayamo-Manzanillo, and vice versa.

The National Bus company, for its part, foresees 58 daily departures between Havana and the provincial capitals, as well as between these and some provincial municipalities and the capital, while the opening of domestic air transportation will depend on the technical conditions of the aircrafts.

Cuba has been progressively resuming economic and service activities since the second half of October, and will reopen its borders on November 15 to revive tourism in a complex economic context due to the crisis aggravated by the Covid-19 pandemic and the tightening of the US blockade.

(Prensa Latina)