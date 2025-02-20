Cuba reiterates commitment to multilateralism at the UN

Havana, Feb 19.- Cuba reiterated on Tuesday in New York its commitment to multilateralism and global governance, emphasizing its dedication to working with the international community to ensure peaceful coexistence.

In his address at the Security Council’s public debate on multilateralism and global governance, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Cuba, Carlos Fernández de Cossío, referred to serious and escalating dangers to international peace and security, and a steady decline in multilateralism.

In this sense, he emphasized the departure of the world’s most powerful nation from international bodies, with a complete disregard for multilateralism; and its support and involvement in the escalation of the genocide against the Palestinian people.

Fernández de Cossío also denounced plans regarding seizure of land, the eradication and annexation of ethnic groups, and the promotion of a racist and supremacist ideology.

Additionally, he condemned the disregard for environmental agreements, favoring transnational corporations without considering the potential consequences for the sustainability of life on our planet.

In this context, he reiterated the importance of the United Nations and emphasized the need to fully adhere to the principles and objectives of the UN Charter and the standards of international law.

Therefore, the Cuban diplomat called for significant changes within the United Nations, which would pave the way for a democratic, fair, equitable, and respectful global order, for the benefit of present and future generations.

Furthermore, he denounced Cuba’s inclusion on the U.S. State Department’s list of sponsors of terrorism, which he described as a tool of coercion and an act of aggression.

Similarly, he opposed the use of unilateral coercive economic measures as a means to achieve foreign policy goals. In this regard, he warned that «as long as punitive measures against developing countries remain, there can be no talk of a genuine and comprehensive multilateralism for all». (Take from Radio Habana Cuba)