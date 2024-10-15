Cuba reaffirms solidarity with Palestine in the face of Israeli genocide

Havana, October 15.- Cuba maintains its support for the cause of the people of Palestine in the face of the genocide of the Zionist government of Israel, which today expands its attacks to the entire region and affects nations such as Lebanon, Syria and Yemen.

This historic position of the Caribbean island in the face of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict was supported on Monday before in a solidarity mobilization called by the Union of Young Communists, in which President Miguel Díaz-Canel and other senior leaders of the country participated along with around 60,000 young people.

From the Anti-imperialist Tribune of Havana, destination of the march that began in the Fragua Martiana, the first secretary of the Union of Young Communists of Cuba, Meyvis Estévez, affirmed that each crime of the Zionist army also kills the shame of humanity.

The genocide, he said, is the full responsibility of Israel and the United States, which provides military, logistical and political support to barbarism, and causes panic in an entire population, also using hunger and thirst as weapons of mass destruction.

He pointed out that this march and the mobilizations carried out throughout the country in recent days support the position of this Caribbean nation alongside the Palestinian people, whom he described as an impressive example of self-denial and patriotism.

In the midst of material difficulties, in the midst of the bloodiest blockade suffered by our people, we Cubans have decided to fill these streets because no one can hide the true essence of the Yankee empire, because we will not close our eyes to colonization, suffering and massacre, he pointed out.

Palestinian students in Cuba also expressed the will of their compatriots to resist until they recover their nation, achieve their inalienable rights and a just and lasting peace.

They denounced the expansionist interests of the State of Israel against nations of the Middle East, with the complicity of the United States, while the world remains paralyzed, unable to stop the tragedy.

It is not a war, it is a widespread and progressive genocide, they condemned at the political-cultural event, in which they expressed their gratitude to Cuba for its permanent solidarity with the just cause of the Palestinian people. (Take from Radio Habana Cuba)