Cuba reaffirms commitment to full development of children

Cuba boasts great achievements in the area of rights and well-being for girls and boys, according to a message from the Foreign Ministry on its X profile.

“We reiterate our commitment to their protection and integral development and we acknowledge the vocation of all those who work every day for a better future for our children,” the text added.

Since 1990, Cuba has been a signatory to the Convention on the Rights of the Child, an international treaty of the United Nations, which stipulates that due to their condition as human beings in physical and mental growth, children require special guarantees and attention.

In 1991, the Cuban Government ratified the Convention, an act that includes the commitment to complying with it.

From birth, a Cuban child is guaranteed the right to free health care and education, supported by the Constitution of the Republic and legal norms such as the Family Code. (Take from Prensa Latina)