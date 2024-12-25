miércoles, diciembre 25, 2024
Lo último:
news

Cuba maintains goals of social justice despite blockade

Editor Web Radio Santa Cruz
Havana, Dec 24.- Despite the blockade imposed by the United States and the complex situation facing the country, Cuba has achieved goals of justice that continue to be an aspiration for tens of millions of people in the world, said Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel, who praised Cuba’s achievements in the international arena.

“Cuba has had the unmatched ability to bring that justice to many peoples of the world, with solidarity and respect for the rights of others; it has had the merit of influencing, for the better, important political processes in the region and beyond,” he stressed.

The head of State stated that several international observers, both friends and adversaries of the country, recognize the influence that Cuba has had on a global level. “Those who know us expect us to play an active role in defending these banners of hope against imperialism, that is, against selfishness, exploitation, abuse, usurpation, inequality, racism, and all forms of discrimination,” he said.

During his speech, the president urged diplomats to strengthen their ideological fiber, modesty, integrity, austerity, and loyalty to the working people. He also referred to the importance of strengthening the capacity for analysis, and promoting the study of International Laws, understanding and defending, with conviction, the principles on which the policy of the Cuban Revolution and the cause of socialism are based. (Take from Prensa Latina)

También te puede gustar

Cuba’s Special Development Zone Contributes to Social Environment

Redacción Digital

Damascus Condemns U.S. Anti-Syrian Stance

Cuban doctors get award for the 60 years of Cuba-China relations

Redacción Digital