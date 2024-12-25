Cuba maintains goals of social justice despite blockade

“Cuba has had the unmatched ability to bring that justice to many peoples of the world, with solidarity and respect for the rights of others; it has had the merit of influencing, for the better, important political processes in the region and beyond,” he stressed.

The head of State stated that several international observers, both friends and adversaries of the country, recognize the influence that Cuba has had on a global level. “Those who know us expect us to play an active role in defending these banners of hope against imperialism, that is, against selfishness, exploitation, abuse, usurpation, inequality, racism, and all forms of discrimination,” he said.

During his speech, the president urged diplomats to strengthen their ideological fiber, modesty, integrity, austerity, and loyalty to the working people. He also referred to the importance of strengthening the capacity for analysis, and promoting the study of International Laws, understanding and defending, with conviction, the principles on which the policy of the Cuban Revolution and the cause of socialism are based. (Take from Prensa Latina)