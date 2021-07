Havana, Jul 16.- Cuba is and will go on being a country of peace, President Miguel Díaz-Canel said.

On Twitter, Díaz-Canel called for the unity of the Cuban people and families.

Amid such difficult days, I call for the unity of our people and of all Cuban families, wherever they may be. #CubaPorLaPaz, he subscribed.

He added that ‘to defend the peace of our streets we will go on making every effort.’ (Prensa Latina)