Cuba is alternative to exclusionary order, says President Diaz-Canel

At the official ceremony on the occasion of the 69th anniversary of the attacks on the Moncada and Carlos Manuel de Cespedes barracks in the presence of the leader of the Revolution Raul Castro, the Cuban president stated this is the reason why the US blockade is still in place.

Diaz-Canel, who is also the First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC, in Spanish), explained that the US sanctions are the best proves that the socialism works, because despite everything, Cuba has raised a hard work of social justice, with social indicators from the First World.

Amid economic sanctions and pressures, we have never renounced the aspiration to benefit everyone by offering multiple possibilities of human fulfillment, he added.

The president explained that Cuba’s example is attacked by the imperial logic, which bets on amnesia and social paralysis, pretending that the material pressure of the US blockade gives in the spirit of resistance of the people and even the last generation forgets why a Revolution was made.

Diaz-Canel stressed that the Cuban Revolution is interested in preventing the past from going back, the Cuba of the day after would be a return to the day after the attack on the Moncada barrack, a bloodbath, a revenge of hatred and the restoration of what the revolutionary process changed forever.

(taken from Prensa Latina)