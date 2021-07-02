Cuba expresses condolences for collapse of a building in Florida

Havana, July 2.- Cuba expressed condolences to the families of the victims of the collapse that occurred on June 24 in a building in Florida, while waiting for information on Cubans who died in the incident.

Our condolences to the families of the victims of the Champlain Towers collapse, Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez subscribed on his Twitter account.

There is still no response to the official request for information from our Consulate, but public sources advance sad data on Cubans who have died or disappeared. We remain attentive, the message adds.

Press reports show that rescuers have so far removed 18 dead bodies.

The same sources suggest that among the disappeared, of various nationalities, there are people of Cuban nationality.

At a press conference, the mayor of Miami-Dade, Daniella Levine, said that there are 145 unaccounted for.