Cuba-EU Joint Council opens in Havana
Havana, May 27.- In a constructive atmosphere and in the interest of strengthening bilateral relations, the 3rd Joint Council between Cuba and the European Union (EU) opened in Havana this Friday.
Upon welcoming the EU foreign minister and members of the diplomatic corps accredited in Havana, Cabrisas underlined the interest in promoting the implementation of the Political Dialogue and Cooperation Agreement (PDCA) between the parties.
The Cuban deputy prime minister welcomed the Swedish delegation, which holds the rotating presidency of the European Union, and wished success to Spain, which will assume the bloc’s leadership as of July 1. (Taken from Prensa Latina)