sábado, mayo 27, 2023
Lo último:

Radio Santa Cruz

Radio Santa Cruz

news 

Cuba-EU Joint Council opens in Havana

Editor Web Radio Santa Cruz , , , , , , , ,
Havana, May 27.- In a constructive atmosphere and in the interest of strengthening bilateral relations, the 3rd Joint Council between Cuba and the European Union (EU) opened in Havana this Friday.
EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice President of the European Commission Josep Borrell, and Cuban Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Trade and Investment Minister Ricardo Cabrisas, chair the meeting.

Upon welcoming the EU foreign minister and members of the diplomatic corps accredited in Havana, Cabrisas underlined the interest in promoting the implementation of the Political Dialogue and Cooperation Agreement (PDCA) between the parties.

The Cuban deputy prime minister welcomed the Swedish delegation, which holds the rotating presidency of the European Union, and wished success to Spain, which will assume the bloc’s leadership as of July 1.   (Taken from Prensa Latina)

También te puede gustar

Cuban President Raul Castro Wraps up Vietnam visit to Pay Official Visit to Russia

Havana should be leader in computerization in Cuba, says Diaz-Canel

Redacción Digital

UN: Two Decades Condemning Blockade on Cuba