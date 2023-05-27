Cuba-EU Joint Council opens in Havana

Upon welcoming the EU foreign minister and members of the diplomatic corps accredited in Havana, Cabrisas underlined the interest in promoting the implementation of the Political Dialogue and Cooperation Agreement (PDCA) between the parties.

The Cuban deputy prime minister welcomed the Swedish delegation, which holds the rotating presidency of the European Union, and wished success to Spain, which will assume the bloc’s leadership as of July 1. (Taken from Prensa Latina)