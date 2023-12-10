Cuba demands leadership from developed nations to face climate

Dubai, Dec 10.- Cuba’s Minister of Science, Technology and Environment, Elba Rosa Pérez, demanded greater and more ambitious leadership from developed countries in the fight against climate change.

Speaking on behalf of the Group of 77 and China at the resumption of the high-level segment for heads of state and government of the COP28, which concludes on Tuesday 12, the minister said that the first global analysis of the Paris Agreement should emphasize the role of advanced nations.

She stressed that it is their responsibility given their historical participation in the accumulated emissions of greenhouse gases, as well as the availability of resources and technologies they have to reduce their emissions.

Perez highlighted that it is worrying that while it is urgent to increase climate ambition, developed countries persist in their high levels of emissions, when they should fulfill their obligation to increase climate action and support.

“The overall balance of the Paris Agreement must mean real pressure on developed countries to deliver on the commitments they have made on climate finance in support of developing countries,” she urged.

The minister stressed the need for a framework to guide the implementation of the global adaptation goal and explicitly indicate the provision of means to strengthen the adaptive capacity of developing countries. (Taken from Prensa Latina)