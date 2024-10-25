Cuba condemns Israeli attack on Al Mayadeen TV channel in Lebanon

Havana, October 25.- Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez has condemned the recent Israeli attack against the facilities of the Arab television channel Al Mayadeen in Beirut, Lebanon.

Through the social network X, the head of Cuban diplomacy affirmed that the act constitutes a clear violation of International Humanitarian Law.

The Israeli occupying army bombed the office of the Pan-Arab channel in the Lebanese capital the day before, which had been evacuated since the beginning of the aggression against that country.

After the attack, the Minister of Information in the interim Lebanese government, Ziad Makari, said that the Executive will take pertinent measures and make the corresponding complaint to the international authorities about this hostile act.

Continuous Israeli bombings have claimed the lives of at least three journalists and several were wounded in the town of Hassbeya, in southern Lebanon, in what Lebanese authorities defined as an evident attempt to silence the truth about the Zionist massacre.

Al-Mayadeen lamented the deaths in the missile attack of cameraman Ghassan Najjar and broadcast technician Muhammad Redha, while the Al-Manar channel confirmed the death of cameraman Wissam Qassem, and the Lebanese Civil Defense announced that three journalists died in the raid.

The Lebanese Ministry of Public Health announced that the number of victims of the brutal Zionist attacks rose to 2,593 dead and 12,119 wounded, while three soldiers died in an air strike.

According to the Committee to Protect Journalists, more than a hundred journalists have been killed since the beginning of the Israeli aggression on October 7, 2023 in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon. (Take from Radio Habana Cuba)