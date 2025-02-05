Cuba and Vietnam foster cooperation

The head of State explained on his X account that such willingness was expressed during a cordial conversation with To, whom he congratulated on the 95th anniversary of the political organization.

Within the framework of the Vietnamese leader’s visit last September, seven agreements related to inter-party ties, public health, rice production and the banking field were penned, in addition to highlighting the historic ties of friendship cemented by history and the feeling of mutual affection.

Cuba and Vietnam also reviewed the progress of joint business in the Mariel Special Development Zone and agreed on the delivery of a donation from Vietnam to the Cuban people, consisting of 10,000 tons of rice.

The Communist Party of Vietnam was founded on February 3, 1930, by the hero of national independence Ho Chi Minh, then identified with the alias Nguyen Ai Quoc, as a result of a combination of Marxism-Leninism with the labor and patriotic movements. (Take from Prensa Latina)