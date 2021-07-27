Colombian youths thank Cuba for medical studies

Havana, Jul 27.- Young Colombians on Monday thanked the Cuban people and government for the possibility of studying medicine in this Caribbean nation.

The students said on a video conference that they sent to the Cuban Embassy in Colombia, greeted the National Rebelliousness Day.

They also denounced that they suffer, like the Cuban people, the effects of the economic, financial and commercial blockade imposed by the United States for more than 60 years on the Antillean country.

They invited the international community to reject this unilateral policy and reiterated their gratitude because the country gives them the opportunity to study and welcomes them as its own children in spite of the limitations imposed by the blockade.

More than one thousand young Colombians, of humble origin, have been graduated in Cuba in the careers of Medicine, and other hundreds in diverse specialties in the areas of education, culture and sports.

Cuba celebrates and remembers the 68th anniversary of the assault on the Moncada and Carlos Manuel de Céspedes Barracks, under the guidance of the leader of the Revolution Fidel Castro. (Prensa Latina)