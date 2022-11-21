Colombian government and ELN to resume talks on Monday

“Both sides are aware of the deep desire of the Colombian people, society and the nation itself to move on in a process of peace and full construction of democracy,” they said.

In the statement, both sides called the national and foreign press to the public ceremony to be held in Venezuela´s capital.

The text was signed by Danilo Rueda, High Commissioner for Peace, and Pablo Beltrán, head of the ELN Dialogue Delegation.

(Taken from Prensa Latina)