Cold air of arctic origin in the coming hours in Cuba

The effect of the strong north wind should be taken into account. The cold thermal sensation will range between 12 and 10 degrees, or maybe less, said Llanes, quoted by Granma newspaper.

The models show maximum temperature values during the daytime could average 18 degrees Celsius, even with lower records in some areas.

There will be mostly cloudy skies during the weekend in both regions of the archipelago, with the occurrence of swells in the northern western coast.

The newspaper recalls that the national record low temperature in the Antilles island is 0.6 degrees Celsius, and was recorded on February 18, 1996 in Bainoa, now Mayabeque province.

(Taken from Prensa Latina)