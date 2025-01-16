China: Removing Cuba from list of terrorists was a historical debt

Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiankun said that including Cuba on that list was completely unfounded and constituted a gross interference and a violation of its sovereignty and dignity. “This was strongly condemned and unanimously rejected by the vast majority of members of the international community, including China,” he added.

The spokesman also condemned the fact that “the cruel and inhuman blockade imposed by the United States against Cuba for more than 60 years” remains in force, “causing enormous damage to the economy and the well-being of the Cuban people, and leading the Cuban population to suffer great hardships.”

The official recalled that last year the resolution presented by Cuba in the UN General Assembly to demand the end of the blockade received overwhelming support for the 32nd consecutive year, with the international community expressing its constant and firm support for ending this siege.

“China hopes that the United States will stand on the right side of history and the majority of the international community, and completely cancel the blockade and sanctions against Cuba as soon as possible, stopping any obstacles to the economic and social development of China and Cuba,” he said. (Take from Prensa Latina)