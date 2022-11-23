China highlights importance of visit of the president of Cuba

It also illustrates the mutual appreciation between peoples as well as the exchanges in commercial, medical and cultural matters.

The expert Pan Deng, on the other hand, highlighted the mutual support of Havana and Beijing in the international arena, the common position against hegemony, unilateralism and protectionism, and on issues of national interest.

He considered Cuba as an example of resistance in Latin America, in the face of pressures from the United States and also indicated that together with China they can help promote global recovery.

China confirmed on Monday the visit of Díaz-Canel to China between November 24th and 26th, at the invitation of Xi Jinping and in the context of an international tour with stops in Algeria, Russia and Turkey.

Although the details of the agenda have not yet been released, it is expected that during the official talks the parties will review the state of bilateral ties and plan new actions to strengthen them in the future.

(Taken from Prensa Latina)