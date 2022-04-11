Bogota-Santa Clara charter, a milestone for tourism in Cuba

Bogota, Apr 11.- The first charter operated by Wingo airline that will connect Bogota with Santa Clara, in central Cuba, is leaving with its capacity occupied by tourists who will enjoy the benefits of the Northeast Keys of Villa Clara.

What was a dream of many, but especially of the operator of this tour package, Dominican Alex Armstrong, president of WAO Vacations, predicts it will become a milestone.

“This charter to Cuba means for me the breaking of another paradigm, a more accomplished goal and the opening of new opportunities for our companies, for our sector and for Villa Clara’s keys,” he said in an interview with Prensa Latina.

The director of Super Trips also worked tirelessly for several years with his wife, Yaribeth Rodriguez, the Archipielago International hotel chain, Gaviota Tours and Colombian wholesale agencies to finalize this project, which will be followed by many others, according to schedule.

“We chose Cuba and in particular the keys because we know the great opportunities that this country has and specifically Villa Clara’s keys, for tourists who love to discover, who love the new, who love nature and who enjoy a good meeting with it,” he emphasized.

For Armstrong, Cuba is a wonderful country with which I have always identified and I feel part of it and its people.

“We arrived with this new charter and I really cannot describe the true emotion. I can only say: we arrived in Cuba and we will continue promoting it,” he pointed out excitedly a few hours before leaving for one of the most beautiful places in Cuba.

He highlighted the essential work to achieve this goal by the agencies Tu Reserva.Com, Do It Viajes, Turismo Sol and Brisas Travel & Resting Club, A&D Representaciones, and Js Representaciones Turísticas, which decided to bet on this new route and promised to continue the plans for the months to come

Wingo’s plane will leave El Dorado airport on Sunday night for a direct trip to Santa Clara, with its 184 seats completely occupied.

Tourists can choose to spend six days in Cayo Las Brujas or combine this destination with Havana and Varadero, and in all these paradisiacal places they will have a wide range of entertainment offers.

The Villa Clara’s northeast keys, where the Fragoso, Cobo, Frances, Las Brujas, Borracho, Español de Afuera, Los Diablillos, Ensenachos, Santa Maria and Los Caimanes keys stand out, is characterized by its great natural beauty.

Cayo Las Brujas offers its unique landscapes and hotels with high quality standards, including the Grand Aston Cayo Las Brujas of the Archipielago International chain, as well as catamaran excursions, fishing, jet ski rides, sunset and diving.

Colombian visitors will be able to enjoy, as an added value, the Caibarien-Cayo Santa Maria causeway, which is 48 kilometers in length and has 42 bridges along its route, and is considered the largest stone viaduct over the sea in the world.

In 2001, this work received the Puente de Alcantara international award for its considerable technical and cultural values, consequences and importance for economic, social, local and regional development.

In addition, because it was developed with maximum respect for the natural environment, which constitutes a harmonious integration with landscaping.

This tourist package, to which Alex Armstrong put all his faith, commitment and efforts, will offer sun, beach, dinners, walks and the opportunity to meet friends and families, after more than two years of the health emergency caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

In particular, it will offer tourists from Colombia the possibility of contacting with the Cuban people, which excel for their hospitality.

(Prensa Latina)