Blockade against Cuba negatively impacts legal migration to the US

Havana, Oct 20.- Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla denounced this Wednesday that the United States blockade against Cuba has a negative impact on legal emigration of citizens from the island to that country.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs presented to the press accredited here the report that Cuba will present at the beginning of November before the United Nations on the subject, which reveals that only between August 2021 and February 2022, this unilateral policy caused losses for about three billion 806.5 million dollars.

This will be the 30th time that the Cuban representation before the UN presents a report to demand lifting of the blockade, which on all occasions has been supported by the vast majority of the member countries of the world forum.

Likewise, when answering questions during the press conference, he pointed out that the application of the blockade impacts legal, safe and orderly migration.

Rodríguez Parrilla pointed out that the facilities that, irresponsibly and deliberately, are granted to Cuban migrants who arrive at the southern border of the United States, violate migratory agreements and promote irregular flows.

He added that this reality, unfortunately associated with other transnational crimes such as human trafficking and illegal migrant smuggling, favors illegal, insecure and disorderly migration.

He stressed that politicizing migratory relations between Cuba and the United States encourages illegal, insecure and disorderly migration.

However, the headline reiterated what was expressed at other times that the measures on Cuba announced on May 16 by the Joe Biden government in terms of visas, regular migration, American flights to the country and remittances constitute a step in the correct direction, but of a very limited nature.

This is because the current administration maintains the over 240 measures applied by former President Donald Trump to further tighten the blockade, including the inclusion of Cuba on the list of nations which allegedly sponsor terrorism, unilaterally drawn up by Washington, which makes it even more difficult the development possibilities of the island.

(Taken from Prensa Latina)