Argentinean organizations demand end of blockade against Cuba
Recalling that not even Biden has removed Cuba from the infamous list of ‘state sponsors of terrorism’, the signatories stressed that the blockade demonstrates how the United States’ political system is not a democracy, as it presumes, but a plutocracy, or government of the rich.
The organizations pointed out in the statement how the blockade has been repudiated, and still is, by an overwhelming majority of countries, as it has expressed in the General Assembly of the United Nations from 1992 to this day.
According to the statement, ‘the goal is to get to surrender through hunger and diseases the noble people who chose the Cuban path to socialism, with roots in José Martí and the leadership of Fidel Castro, continued with Raúl (Castro)and now new generations of leaders, its Communist Party, its mass organizations’.
The organizations also recalled that Cuba is prevented from trading freely, accessing foreign exchange, buying medicines and medical supplies, receiving charter flights and tourist cruises from the United States, shipping companies that transport oil are punished, banks that operate with Cuba are sanctioned, money remittances from Cuban relatives from abroad are blocked, among so many things. (Prensa Latina)