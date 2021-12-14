ALBA-TCP bets on defense of sovereignty and economic exchange

Havana, Dec 14.- The The Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America-Peoples’ Trade Treaty (ALBA-TCP) reaffirmed its commitment to the defense of sovereignty and independence and to strengthen economic exchange prior to its 20th summit, Secretary General Sacha Llorenti said.

The ALBA-TCP is committed to a doctrine professed by Bolivar and Marti against the Organization of American States (OAS), which intends to impose the Monroe Doctrine, Llorenti said at a press conference.

The diplomat welcomed the reintegration of Saint Lucia to the mechanism and the role played by Cuba in the development of Covid-19 vaccines and drugs.

In addition, he recognized as positive the recent electoral results in Honduras, Nicaragua and Venezuela. “New winds are blowing in our region, we have seen the resounding electoral victory in Bolivia, after the coup, and the recovery of democracy in that South American country,” the top representative of the bloc added.

Among other purposes of the 20th summit, which will open on Tuesday in Havana, Llorenti mentioned the analysis of the situation in the region, the development of a post-pandemic strategy and a joint work plan for recovery.

There are currently challenges that countries alone and separately cannot face, he said.

In this sense, he insisted on the impact of climate change, the humanitarian crisis and inequality as key factors that must be addressed by humanity.

The ALBA-TCP secretary general pointed out another of the priorities for the event is the establishment of an order of economic complementariness and the construction of an observatory against interference.

(Prensa Latina)