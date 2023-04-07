Activities for 50th anniversary of Polisario Front begin in Cuba

Two keynote speeches are also scheduled at the Manuel Fajardo Sports University and the Main Lecture Hall of Havana´s University, on April 10-11, respectively, with the participation of students and professors from the Higher Institute of International Relations, the Faculties of Law, History, Journalism and Communication.

Meanwhile, the Latin American School of Medicine will hold a cultural gala on April 14, with the participation of young people and the Federation of Cuban Women, the Saharawi diplomat told this agency.

The National Association of Cuban Writers and Artists (UNEAC) headquarters will hold talks with artists, writers, and intellectuals on April 24.

The Fresa y Chocolate Cultural Center of Charles Chaplin Complex will screen the documentary “El viaje de Susu” (Susu’s Journey), by Nicolás Muñoz, on April 28. It tells the story of a Saharawi child who was taken in by the “Vacaciones en paz” humanitarian program and who left the refugee camps in Algeria, for the first time, to spend his holidays in Spain. The Polisario Front is the abbreviation of Popular Front for the Liberation of Saguia el-Hamra and Rio de Oro, a political and military organization that leads the SADR. It was founded on May 10, 1973, to fight, first against Spain and then against Morocco, which illegally occupied part of Western Sahara’s territory.

(Taken from Prensa Latina)