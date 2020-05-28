US must take care of its citizens, instead of attacking Cuba

Havana, May 28.-Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez said this Wednesday that the U.S. government must address the impact of Covid-19 on its citizens, rather than attacking Cuban medical cooperation.

On Twitter, the Foreign Minister said that while the U.S. administration is attacking Cuba’s international collaboration, he seems to consider the death of 100,000 Americans acceptable.

Rodriguez noted that prestigious experts in that country say that with adequate and timely measures, a third or half of those people who lost their lives to the pandemic would have been saved.

According to World Health Organization statistics, as of May 26, the United States had the highest number of confirmed cases of the disease, with more than 1.6 million.

It is also the country with the highest number of deaths, 96,909 since the presence of SARS CoV-2 was reported in that territory. (Prensa Latina)