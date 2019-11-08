US ignores the international community’s rejection of blockade against Cuba

United Nations, Nov 7.- The United States again ignored the calls of the international community to lift the economic, commercial and financial blockade that it has imposed against Cuba for almost 60 years.

The US Ambassador to the multilateral agency, Kelly Craft, acknowledged Thursday that, once again, the General Assembly will almost unanimously approve the resolution presented each year by Cuba to condemn that policy.

Despite this, she said her country would once again vote against the Cuban resolution, arguing that the United States has the right to decide who to trade with.

In her speech before the UN General Assembly, where dozens of delegations have called to lift the blockade, the diplomat said she considers it worrying that the international community continues to challenge Washington’s policy.

Craft did not refer to the extraterritorial nature of the blockade imposed by the US government, which not only prevents bilateral trade, but pressures and sanctions other countries to also hinder their economic ties with Cuba.

It is precisely this extraterritoriality that has been denounced continuously by UN member states who have intervened in the debate on the resolution presented by Cuba, particularly criticizing the activation in May of Title III of the controversial Helms-Burton Act, which allows for lawsuits to be filed before US courts to sue those who invest in properties that were nationalized on the island.

As is usual from the Trump administration, in order to justiify the maintenance of the blockade, Craft cited alleged human rights violations in the Caribbean country, without mentioning the fact that it is this US policy that violates the human rights of the Cuban people.

Yet again, the ambassador attacked Cuban medical missions abroad, one of the most internationally recognized solidarity programs of the island, and for which several delegations expressed their gratitude.

Claiming that Cuba refuses to import millions of dollars of agricultural and medical products authorized by the US government, Craft failed to explain the conditions imposed by Washington on purchases by the island, which include cash payments, in advance and without access to credit.

She also criticized Cuba’s solidarity with Venezuela and tried to hold Havana responsible for the crisis in the South American country, without recognizing that the difficult conditions of that nation are motivated by the sanctions imposed by the United States.

We will vote no to the resolution, the diplomat remarked, to confirm once again that Washington disregards the vast majority of the world. (Prensa Latina)