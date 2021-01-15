US Carnival Company ready to restart cruises to Cuba

Washington, Jan 15.- The Carnival Corporation announced to be prepared to readjust its cruises to Cuba, following the new rules that may arise with the change of the US government.

As reporting on the company’s results at the end of the year and the fourth quarter of 2020, its CEO Arnold Donald ratified that Cuba was a main destination after the known thaw, that is, openness that took place during the administration of President Barack Obama (2009-2017).

We will see what happens with the incoming administration of President-elect Joe Biden, who will take office on January 20, obviously, we will be well prepared to operate in ‘whatever the guidelines, rules and regulations are,’ Donald said.

In 2015, as a result of licensing by the US Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control under the Obama administration, cruisers were allowed to operate in Cuba after a cessation of such destination for over 50 years.

The Adonia ship, operated by a Carnival brand, was the first to sail from the Port of Miami to Havana in 2016.

We will be prepared to, once again, help people who really want to go to Cuba, see it in the best way we feel, which is to arrive at the cruiser and then experience what that country has to offer, Donald explained.

In June 2019, President Donald Trump’s administration issued new restrictions on Cuba, rescinding his predecessor’s White House measure and banning cruisers travel to Cuba as part of a long list of measures to tighten the US economic, commercial and financial blockade against the country.

Biden, who served as vice president during Obama’s term, hinted during his campaign that he would reverse Trump’s Cuba policy, calling it a failure and that it ‘inflicted damage on Cubans and their families.’ (Prensa Latina)