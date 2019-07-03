Uruguayans Await Start of Caribbean Festival in Santiago de Cuba

Santiago de Cuba, Jul 3 .-Members of the Uruguayan delegation in Santiago de Cuba to participate in the 39th International Caribbean Festival expressed their enthusiasm because that South American culture captivates Caribbean people and shows common bonds.

For the first time in almost 40 uninterrupted editions, that nation will be the guest of honor of the event. About 135 artists and academicians will be responsible for showing, on July 3-9, the richness and diversity of these events, with emphasis on their African-origin components.

Uruguayan ambassador to Cuba Eduardo Lorier said this meeting is possible because of the conjunction of wills and a line of mutual trust, translated into that number of fellow citizens who have traveled thousands of kilometers from the southern cone to make themselves known and at the same time to meet the other.

Some few hours after the Fire Festival begins, the press center was opened in Las Enramadas Heritage Corridor that will attend the intense festival program.