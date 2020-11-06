Unesco recognizes Cuba inclusion of disabled children in education
The UN organization, focused on education, science and culture, also highlights that those with severe physical-motor limitations receive classes at home by itinerant teachers, and there are special classrooms in hospitals with trained personnel.
She also points out that a transition plan is in place for each student who moves from a special to a regular school, a document with specific tasks for teachers, families and communities. Cuba has 203 Centers of Diagnosis and Orientation, in which multidisciplinary teams determine and evaluate the needs of the students with disabilities applying a psycho-pedagogical approach and advise the families. These centers can also offer home education services, as recognized by UNESCO.
UNESCO particularly considers initiatives that promote the relationship between schools and communities, such as La Colmenita, ‘a children’s theater company that brings together children and teenagers with diverse abilities around theater and music, demonstrating the decisive role of art and community for the inclusion of students with disabilities. (Prensa Latina)