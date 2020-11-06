Unesco recognizes Cuba inclusion of disabled children in education

Paris, Nov 5.- UNESCO recognized the inclusion of students with disabilities in the Cuban educational system and the attention to them, in a report published.

In Cuba, these students generally attend special schools that have teachers with specialized training and multidisciplinary support staff, states the text called ‘Todos y todas, sin excepcion’ (Everyone without exception), which was simultaneously presented this Thursday in this capital and in Chile.

The UN organization, focused on education, science and culture, also highlights that those with severe physical-motor limitations receive classes at home by itinerant teachers, and there are special classrooms in hospitals with trained personnel.

She also points out that a transition plan is in place for each student who moves from a special to a regular school, a document with specific tasks for teachers, families and communities. Cuba has 203 Centers of Diagnosis and Orientation, in which multidisciplinary teams determine and evaluate the needs of the students with disabilities applying a psycho-pedagogical approach and advise the families. These centers can also offer home education services, as recognized by UNESCO.

UNESCO particularly considers initiatives that promote the relationship between schools and communities, such as La Colmenita, ‘a children’s theater company that brings together children and teenagers with diverse abilities around theater and music, demonstrating the decisive role of art and community for the inclusion of students with disabilities. (Prensa Latina)