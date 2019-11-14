Trinidad de Cuba present in tribute for Havana’s 500th anniversary

Trinidad, Cuba, Nov 14.- The central Cuban city of Trinidad, declared a World Heritage Site in 1988, will exhibit valuables in Havana, on the occasion of the festivities to mark its 500th anniversary.

Among the pieces that will be exhibited are the Holy Trinity painting, from the 18th century, which belonged to the Nuestra Señora de la Candelaria de la Popa church, according to Prensa Latina News Agency.

In addition, the Gold Stars of General Lino Perez, who fought the three wars of independence against Spanish colonialism in the nineteenth century, will be displayed.

Also, the typewriter used in the writing of the Pedrero Pact, on December 19, 1958, and items belonging to the young Manuel Ascunce Domenech, martyr of the Literacy Campaign carried out in Cuba after the revolutionary triumph.

According to the press release, the Trinidad delegation attending the celebrations to mark Havana’s 500th anniversary will also show the art of Trinidad’s tonadas (popular songs), as an ancient tradition of this city, founded in 1514.