They condemn in a district of Santa Cruz del Sur Helms-Burton Law

Santa Cruz del Sur, June 9.- A neighborhood debate was held in the Committee for the Defense of the Revolution (CDR) number one, located in zone 96 of the circumscription 67 of the municipal seat of the territory.

In the meeting, as it has already been done in several basic structures of the massive organization, the neighbors condemned the Helms-Burton Law.

The first voice to be heard was that of Jesica de la Riva Martínez, a Henry Reeve pre-university student. On behalf of the youth of Santa Cruz condemned this form of intensification of the imperialist blockade of the Greater Antilles.

She affirmed that the Cubans will not surrender the socialist conquests under any price or threat.

Then Dr. Rolando Camejo Remón, director of Public Health, here, spoke of the importance of not losing the perception of risk in this rainy period. The people, he said, must maintain hygiene and sanitation measures in homes and blocks to prevent the proliferation of the Aedes Aegypti mosquito.

Elia Pérez Rivera, specialist in Hygiene and Epidemiology at that instance, spoke about the 47 focous of Aedes detected so far by the brigade at the service of the vector department, so it is necessary to raise awareness of the locals, as the vector it is the main transmitter of dengue, Zika, chikunguya and yellow fever.

The first secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) of the town, Juan Isnel Hernández Digón, called for increased sanitation in each CDR, study and labor centers with the presence of leaders and cadres of organizations and entities.

There were present Lesvia Fernández Molina, president of the Government Assembly, functionaries of the PCC and of the leadership of the Committees for the Defense of the Revolution in these locality.