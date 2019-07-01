They carry out V Conference of the Association of Combatants in Santa Cruz del Sur

Santa Cruz del Sur, June 30.- With a minute of silence in homage to Fidel and those fallen in the line of duty on the island and internationalist missions, the V Conference of the Association of Combatants of the Cuban Revolution (ACRC) of the territory was held.

In the meeting held on Saturday to analyze the work carried out in the period 2014-2018, the functioning of the institution from the base, the growth with new associates and the political-ideological work were discussed.

Likewise, the participation of the membership in special patriotic and morning activities organized in schools, patriotic, military and internationalist work, among others.

Through direct and secret voting the delegates to the event approved the candidates to the ACRC Municipal Directorate and the delegates to the V Provincial Conference. In the position of president of the patriotic alliance at the local instance, the comrade Ernesto Navaja Ramos was ratified.

Navaja Ramos to intervene unveiled the more than 12 objectives to fulfill in the quinquennium 2019-2023, which when submitted to vote were unanimously approved by the audience.

Juan Isnel Hernández Digón, first secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC), here, in the conclusions called to maintain the principles of loyalty to protect the achieved gains.

He took the opportunity to remember the visit of Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, president of the Councils of States and Ministers, on the 13th of this month to the region, who received a pleasant impression of the locals and the beauty of his people.

The meeting was chaired by Julio David Chong Blanco, president of the ACRC at the provincial level and Enrique Esquivel Cadena, official of the National Directorate of the historic foundation.(Translated by Jesus Mazorra / Radio Santa Cruz)