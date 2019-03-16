The Tourist Pole is Growing in Trinidad de Cuba

Sancti Spiritus, March 16 .-The touristic city of Trinidad, in this central Cuban province, is working to grow in more than a thousand rooms in accordance with the development strategy for the year, said sector sources.

Reinier Rondon, delegate of the Ministry of Tourism, explained to Prensa Latina that the international demand for the historical, cultural and natural charms of this destination supports the investment program as part of the Economic and Social Development Plan until 2030.

The World Heritage Village will have its greatest growth when it completes 10,000 rooms in the next two decades, he said.

This program will place Trinidad, Valle de los Ingenios, Topes de Collantes and Peninsula Ancon among those will grow most in the coming years in the country.

He highlighted the progress in the implementation of the hotel Melia Trinidad, which will have 400 rooms and the Iberostar Ancon with 500, both in the Ancon peninsula, which will be managed by Melia Hotels International and Iberostar Hotels and Resorts.

It is also working on the expansion of the Iberostar Grand Hotel Trinidad, in the adequacy of the Iznaga Palace in the historic center with almost two centuries of existence, as well as ends the Pansea, a project between France and Cuba.

Rondon pointed out that plans include the expansion to 200 docks in the Marlin Marina and the creation of other nautical bases in the La Boca area and in the port of Casilda, where the Ministry of Transport will make investments to upgrade the cruise terminal.

It was also known that the Ministry of Construction in the territory will execute this year works for more than seven million pesos, as part of the development plan of one of the main tourist destinations in the country. (Prensa Latina)