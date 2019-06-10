The rejection of the Helms-Burton Law in Santa Cruz del Sur continues

Santa cruz del sur Santa Cruz del Sur, June 10.- The neighbors of the Committees for the Defense of the Revolution (CDR) numbers six and seven of the zone 37, located in the 11th district of the 50th anniversary in the town, held their neighborhood debate to condemn the Helms-Burton Law with the presence of Iris Dalia Jiménez Valero, coordinator of the largest mass organization at the provincial level.

The meeting began with the presentation of an audiovisual material taken from the program Hacemos Cuba, which is broadcast on the Cubavision channel.

Doctors Ricardo Alarcón de Quesada and Rodolfo Dávalos Fernández, well-known political figures, alluded to the indiscriminated chapters Helms-Burton, whose aim is to intensify the economic, commercial and financial blockade of the island, to suffocate its people by hunger and hardships with the only purpose of overthrowing the socialist system chosen by the majority of the people.

Some of those present at the meeting, when intervening, condemned the interventionist policy of imperialism towards the Greater Antilles, now in the person of Donald Trump. As for bowing to the enemy, it was reiterated, there are no concessions or understandings, because Cuba is only of Cubans.

The government of the United States, said Jiménez Valero has no right to interfere in the internal affairs of this archipelago. Nobody, he said, will change our mind.

A choir made up of pioneers from the Carlos Manuel de Céspedes primary school, where the event took place, played two songs dedicated to Cuba.

Juan Isnel Hernández Digón, maximum political leader of the territory, highlighted the support of the majority of Cubans to his Revolution. He meant that the chosen system remains and will remain invariable in the very “noses” of the empire.

Odelquis Cervera Rodríguez, member of the municipal Bureau of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC), in charge of the political – ideological sphere, educators of the “Carlos Manuel de Céspedes” and members of the governmental structure of the district eleven were also present in this activity.(Translated by Jesus Mazorra / Radio Santa Cruz)