Swiss cruise firm bets on Cuba

Geneva, Oct 13.- Cuba’s ambassador to Switzerland Manuel Aguilera visited the headquarters of the MSC Cruises company in this city to exchange links between both parties and their growth prospects.

Aguilera was received by the Executive Director of that firm Gianni Onorato who explained the company’s business in different markets and general plans for expansion and short-term development, a statement from the Cuban diplomatic mission revealed.

He also spoke with the Executive President of MSC Cruises Pierfrancesco Vago who ratified the will to preserve and foster relations with Cuba despite the difficulties created by the US new sanctions against the island.

In that sense, the ambassador addressed the Cuban news and denounced the White House’s aggressive policy against his country, which includes the tightening of the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed almost 60 years ago.

In this regard, he condemned the activation of Title III of the Helms-Burton Act, which allows US citizens to sue individuals and entities, including third countries, to the US justice, for investing in Cuban territory in nationalized properties after the victory of the Revolution on January 1, 1959.

The diplomat stressed that the true purpose of this measure is to affect the economic and commercial relations of his country, as well as the investment flows.

He also criticized Washington’s sanctions and pressures on shipping companies and ships that transport fuel to Cuba, financial persecution and the closure of payment channels by banking institutions for fear of reprisals.

MSC Cruises is one of the Swiss companies most affected by the US attack against Cuba. Their losses were millionaires as a result of the measures adopted by Washington, the text highlights.