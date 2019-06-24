Summer stage ready in Santa Cruz del Sur

Santa Cruz del Sur, June 24.- The Municipal Department of Culture of Santa Cruz del Sur is immersed since this month in the preparations to start the summer, this time with the motto Vívelo.

To date, several spaces have been declared in optimal conditions for the enjoyment of recreational and cultural activities both in the municipal seat and in the popular councils, according to Gretel Cervantes Conde, director of the Culture Sector.

Cervantes explained that the house of Culture Olga Alonso of the city head, the Museum Mártires de Pino Tres, the Municipal Library, as well as the Track and the Central Park of the town will host various presentations of amateur artists.

In the areas of the watering place Las Brisas will take place as every year the opening of summer this Saturday, June 29.

These days details are finalized by the workers of the Municipal Department of Culture and subordinate entities in order to create the relevant conditions to live to the maximum this summer.(Translated by Jesus Mazorra / Radio Santa Cruz)