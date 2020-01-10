Successful debut in Chile of Cuban company Acosta Danza

Santiago de Chile, Jan 10.- With the performance and general direction of renowned Cuban dancer and choreographer Carlos Acosta, his company, Acosta Danza, made its debut in Chile, participating as a guest at the Santiago a Mil International Theater Festival.

A full house at Las Condes Municipal Theater, in this capital, gave a standing ovation to the Cuban company, which offered a program consisting of the pieces ‘There is nothing round’ and ‘Imponderable’ by Goyo Montero; ‘Fauno’ and ‘Mermaid’ by Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui; and ‘Ten’ by Jorge Crecis.

As well as the performances at this theater over the entire weekend, on Saturday afternoon, Carlos Acosta, teachers and dancers of the company met with the Chilean public, dancers, and dance teachers.

The presence of the Cuban ballet dancer and his company in the Chilean capital has been treated as a historic event in Santiago’s dance world.

Yesterday, Acosta Danza performed at San Joaquin Cultural Center, in the municipality of the same name, a performance attended by Cuban Ambassador to Chile Jorge Lamadrid, who met with the artists at the end of the show.

Acosta Danza’s program of activities in Chile will continue today with performances at La Pintana Municipal Theater, at Antofagasta’s Municipal Theater on Friday, and Pudahuel’s Amphitheater on Saturday and Sunday. (Prensa Latina)