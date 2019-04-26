Spanish Airline Evelop! Will Use Modern Plane Fly to Cuba

Havana, Apr 26 .-The Spanish airline EVELOP! will soon start using the newly manufactured Airbus A350-900 on its flights to Cuba, beginning in May.

The aircraft will transfer travelers who, from Spain, wish to visit the Caribbean, in particular the wonderful destination Cuba, according to information disclosed on the website of the Onlinetours agency.

On Next May 5, it is scheduled to arrive in Havana, in the context of the International Tourism Fair which will be held from May 6 through 11 and which will have Spain as guest of honor.

The publication stresses that the flight will also happen in the context of the 500th anniversary of San Cristóbal de La Habana.

‘The beautiful Havana is immersed in a group of celebrations with a view to promoting its half millennium, as a significant pretext that attracts travelers from all over the world to share the celebrations,’ it adds.

The Airbus A350-900 has features that make it one of the safest and best for flying. Belonging to the A350 range, this model has capacity for 432 passengers distributed in rows of nine seats divided by two aisles, the report details.

Considered one of the most modern and efficient in the market, the plane will cover other destinations such as Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic; and Cancun in Mexico.

Evelop! has three offices in Havana.