Santiago de Cuba safeguards coffee cultural heritage

Santiago de Cuba, Nov 10.- The Center for the Interpretation and Dissemination of the Coffee Cultural Heritage plans here, in its first five years, to expand the contribution to the safeguarding of this material and spiritual legacy in Cuba.

In statements to Prensa Latina, Dr. Yaumara Lopez, director of that institution known as Casa Dranguet and located in the historic center of this city, alluded to the upcoming expansion of the old building with the consequent possibility of greater exhibition spaces and new cultural goals.

The expert explained that as the headquarters of the international project Los Caminos del Cafe, with the collaboration of the French-Belgian Malongo Foundation and the European Union, Casa Dranguet will reinforce its contribution in favor of the creation of a Caribbean network of entities dedicated to the preservation of those treasures linked to coffee.

Lopez pointed out that various studies point to coffee as the most consumed beverage worldwide, after water; therefore, this effort to enhance that agricultural and industrial culture that has accompanied humanity for centuries is transcendent.

The director recalled the arduous work of recovering the central house, belonging to the French landowner Carlos Dranguet, where currently valuable objects related to the production of that item and the domestic and gastronomic dynamics in its preparation are displayed. (Prensa Latina)